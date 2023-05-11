Miami Dolphins: Best case scenarios for 2023 schedule
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins playing the Bills early in the season in Miami and in Buffalo mid-season.
The Miami Dolphins will play several teams that are considered cold weather teams. The Bills game last year was a cold and blustery game with snow. The earlier game in Miami was a literal meltdown by the Bills.
It's hard to imagine that the NFL, after that game in Miami last year, makes the Bills again play in those elements but for the Dolphins, getting the Bills at home, early in the season is ideal because why not listen to the Bills fans complain again?
The NFL likes to pit division teams against each other late in the year and that typically means the Dolphins will play the Bills as both teams are expected to be the main contenders for the division title considering when the scheule makers began building 2023, the Jets hadn't made that many moves.
This means that Miami will likley travel to New York late in the year but in a perfect world, Miami will get them mid-season in Buffalo.