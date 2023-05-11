Miami Dolphins: Best case scenarios for 2023 schedule
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could have four consecutive home games.
For the Miami Dolphins, the middle of the season would be the ideal spot for a bye week. If the Dolphins can bookend their bye week with back-to-back home games, the team could conceivably stay in Miami for five straight weeks.
Yes, this scenario is absolutely unlikely. In reality, Miami would play home games in the week prior and the week after their bye. This keeps Miami at home for three weeks but, if the Dolphins are going to have any considerable travel, the best situation may be to have Miami play away games back-to-back instead.
Consider the Dolphins traveling to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in week 7 after two home games. Miami then has their bye week and faces the Eagles the following weekend. Miami would travel to the West Coast then have a long break that will allow them to prepare for what might be the toughest out of conference game of the year.
Miami's two farthest games this year are against the Chargers and the Chiefs. Everything else is on the eastern side of the country.