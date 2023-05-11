Miami Dolphins: Best case scenarios for 2023 schedule
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could get their toughest scheduled teams early in the season.
Last year the Miami Dolphins had a big stretch of sub-.500 teams in the middle of their season. The final stretch wasn't an easy one and as the playoffs got closer, the Dolphins, without Tua Tagovailoa, faced a tough road and while they made the postseason, it wasn't easy.
If the Dolphins are going to get a favorable schedule in 2023, maybe they get some of the weaker teams in the 2nd half of the season.
Facing the Commanders, Panthers, Patriots, and Titans would be much more ideal that having the final five games against the Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, and Ravens.
The Dolphins need to beat those teams but if they can play them earlier in the year, it would be a much better situation for the Dolphins who could potentially rest up in week 17 should they lock up a playoff spot by then.