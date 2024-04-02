Miami Dolphins best draft pick from each draft class of the Chris Grier era
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to hit this year's draft out of the park, especially in the early rounds but what has history taught us?
In the last decade, Chris Grier has made more than enough draft picks and while many fans complain about his drafting, the reality is quite different. He tends to hit on more than he doesn't but the later rounds haven't been nice.
Looking over the last ten years, we can see the best draft pick from each class that Grier has been involved with.
1. 2016 - Laremy Tunsil - Round 1
Laremy Tunsil may be the best draft pick made by Chris Grier but this particular selection also has to fall to Mike Tannenbaum as well. Was Grier as involved in this selection as Mike T.? We may never know but Grier didn't hold on to Tunsil for long. Shipping him to Houston in a trade that set Miami up to rebuild the roster. NOTABLE: Xavien Howard was drafted in round 2 so you could say he is the better "Dolphins" draft pick.
2. 2017 - Davon Godchaux - Round 5
Godchaux was drafted in the 5th round, the second of two Dolphins 5th round picks that year. Godchaux was a good defensive lineman for the Dolphins. He spent four seasons with Miami before leaving for the Patriots in free agency. In round one, Grier selected Charles Harris and in round two took Raekwon McMillan. The rest of the draft was highlighted by Isaiah Ford in round 7 who managed to continually go from the practice squad to the active roster to being released over and over again.