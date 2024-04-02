Phin Phanatic
Miami Dolphins best draft pick from each draft class of the Chris Grier era

By Brian Miller

2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
3. 2018 - Jerome Baker - Round 3

Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) returns
Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) returns / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins' best pick in this draft was probably Minkah Fitzpatrick in round one so naturally the Dolphins traded him to the Steelers a year later because of his attitude. Making a case for Mike Gesicki would be a joke. Durham Smythe and Jason Sanders also were selected but Jerome Baker went from a 3rd round prospect to a full-time starter until he was released this off-season.

4. 2019 - Christian Wilkins - Round 1

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sack Las
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sack Las / JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA

Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel highlighted the draft class and Myles Gaskin in round seven wasn't a slouch at all but Wilkins is the best that came out of this class for Miami. No one should fault Grier for losing Wilkins to the Raiders' massive contract offer, just for not having the foresight the year before to lock him up a lot cheaper.

