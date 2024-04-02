Miami Dolphins best draft pick from each draft class of the Chris Grier era
By Brian Miller
3. 2018 - Jerome Baker - Round 3
The Dolphins' best pick in this draft was probably Minkah Fitzpatrick in round one so naturally the Dolphins traded him to the Steelers a year later because of his attitude. Making a case for Mike Gesicki would be a joke. Durham Smythe and Jason Sanders also were selected but Jerome Baker went from a 3rd round prospect to a full-time starter until he was released this off-season.
4. 2019 - Christian Wilkins - Round 1
Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel highlighted the draft class and Myles Gaskin in round seven wasn't a slouch at all but Wilkins is the best that came out of this class for Miami. No one should fault Grier for losing Wilkins to the Raiders' massive contract offer, just for not having the foresight the year before to lock him up a lot cheaper.