Miami Dolphins best draft pick from each draft class of the Chris Grier era

By Brian Miller

2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
5. 2020 - Tua Tagovailoa - Round 1

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures at
Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures at

This draft class provided Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt as well as Blake Ferguson and Brandon Jones but considering the Dolphins had 11 draft picks and only 7 made an impact is a little maddening, especially considering one of them, Noah Igbinoghene in round one was a massive waste. Regardless, Tua Tagovailoa is by far the best player to come of this draft and only Robert Hunt comes close.

6. 2021 - Jaylen Waddle - Round 1

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with
Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with

Perhaps the best draft class of the Chris Grier era, Waddle and Jaelan Phillips were taken in round one, and Jevon Holland in round two. Grier went off trek after the Holland pick but so far, Waddle has been everything the Dolphins could have hoped for and more.

