Miami Dolphins best draft pick from each draft class of the Chris Grier era
By Brian Miller
5. 2020 - Tua Tagovailoa - Round 1
This draft class provided Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt as well as Blake Ferguson and Brandon Jones but considering the Dolphins had 11 draft picks and only 7 made an impact is a little maddening, especially considering one of them, Noah Igbinoghene in round one was a massive waste. Regardless, Tua Tagovailoa is by far the best player to come of this draft and only Robert Hunt comes close.
6. 2021 - Jaylen Waddle - Round 1
Perhaps the best draft class of the Chris Grier era, Waddle and Jaelan Phillips were taken in round one, and Jevon Holland in round two. Grier went off trek after the Holland pick but so far, Waddle has been everything the Dolphins could have hoped for and more.