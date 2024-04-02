Phin Phanatic
Miami Dolphins best draft pick from each draft class of the Chris Grier era

By Brian Miller

2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
7. 2022 - Skylar Thompson - Round 7

When you decide that a 7th round third-string QB is the best player from a draft, it isn't a good draft. Miami didn't have selections in the first two rounds and selected Channing Tindall in round three. Tindall has potential and maybe he will find it this year with a different defensive coach but clearly, he hasn't shown what fans expected. Erik Ezukanma has been nothing more than a good training camp WR and Cameron Goode is still trying to find something to show. Thompson played well and almost beat the Bills in his first playoff game as a starter with Tua out.

8. 2023 - De'Von Achane - Round 3

It may be too early to know for sure if Achane will be the best player in this class but considering the other option is Cam Smith, we will be waiting a little longer to find out.

