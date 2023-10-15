Miami Dolphins best start in 21 years: Improve to 5-1
The Miami Dolphins are 5-1, their best start to a season in 21 years but now the challenge is to finish the season better than the Jay Fiedler team did all those years ago.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins spent the first quarter of the game scratching their heads as the Carolina Panthers jumped to a quick 14-0 lead and stopped Miami's high-powered offense on two consecutive drives. Then, the Dolphins alarm clock went off.
Miami tied the game quickly and then, ran away with the game not surrending a point to the Panthers until the 4th quarter when backup QB Mike White threw a pick six interception. The Dolphins responded to put the game back to a 21 point lead.
With the victory, the Dolphins will maintain their first place in the AFC East for another week but their biggest challenge will come a week from now when they travel to play the Eagles in Philadelphia.
We will get to that game later in the week.
Today the Dolphins were almost perfect. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3 touchdowns and the Dolphins rushed for another three with Mostert putting two on the ground and one through the air.
Tagovailoa finished the game with 262 yards and three TDs. Tyreek Hill continued his impressive season with six receptions, a touchdown, and 163 yards receiving. He continues his pace toward an NFL record 2,000 yards.
On the ground, Raheem Mostert rushed for 115 yards on 17 carries. In all, the offense was clicking after the first two drives stalled and the Panthers took a 2 TD lead.
Defensively, the team struggled the first two series giving the Panthers that lead but then stepped up and closed them down despite giving up 115 yards to Adam Thielen on 11 receptions. Miami simply didn't have a one-on-one answer to the slot receiver.
After giving up a lot of yards on the ground, Miami managed to hold Chuba Hubbard to 88 yards but gave up over 100 on the ground combined.
Miami's defense did not get a turnover this week but they did continue to get to the QB sacking rookie Bryce Young four times.
Next up, the Eagles who enter this afternoon undefeated. Can the Dolphins continue their success? It will be a tough environment to play in against a very good football team.