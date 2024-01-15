Miami Dolphins biggest areas of need heading into the 2024 season
The 2023 season is over for the Miami Dolphins. Bring on the 2024 off-season.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are moving on to the 2024 season after being eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night by the Chiefs. They have a lot of needs.
This week the Dolphins will conduct exit interviews with their players. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will sit down and discuss the future and then both men will sit down and identify problem areas on the roster. This will eventually culminate in new contract extensions and free-agency signings.
For Grier, he will have to contend with and manipulate the salary cap. It won't be easy for him.
The Dolphins will have to fix a defensive line that isn't broken but will be soon enough.
The strongest unit on the defensive side of the ball is the front line but this off-season is going to see that change and Chris Grier will be tasked with finding a solution.
Christian Wilkins will be a free agent and while I would love to believe the Dolphins will get him back under contract, reality tells me that the team may not be able to keep him. If Wilkins leaves, Grier better hope he can get Raekwon Davis under contract but Davis is nowhere near as good as Wilkins is.
With both Wilkins and Davis potentially hitting free agency, the only D'Lineman under contract is Zach Sieler.