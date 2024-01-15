Miami Dolphins biggest areas of need heading into the 2024 season
The 2023 season is over for the Miami Dolphins. Bring on the 2024 off-season.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn't think the tight end position was all that important during the 2023 off-season. They should in 2024.
The Dolphins entered the 2023 season looking like a team that would be 100% all-in on a tight end. They stuck with Durham Smythe, that was smart. They gave the other TE spot to an undrafted rookie, Julian Hill, who had more lows than highs.
Miami's roster is void of talent at the position. They wasted a draft pick on Tanner Conner. Tyler Kroft didn't have an impact on the team all year and whether Mike McDaniel wants to invest in a tight end or not, he should step back and look at what a good TE can bring to an offense.
Miami doesn't need another Mike Gesicki-type TE who is only good at catching the ball. They need a far more rounded TE who can block well and still challenge a defense. Smythe is good but he isn't that type of tight end and the Dolphins are trying too hard to make Hill that kind of tight end.