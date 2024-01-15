Miami Dolphins biggest areas of need heading into the 2024 season
The 2023 season is over for the Miami Dolphins. Bring on the 2024 off-season.
By Brian Miller
The offensive line has been a problem for nearly a decade and while Butch Barry did a great job this year, the line is still needing fixing.
Miami's offense did great with their run blocking but when Tua Tagovailoa couldn't make his first read, the protection broke down because this offensive line isn't built for more than 3 seconds of pass protection. Even Barry can't make this group that good.
With Austin Jackson locked up, the Dolphins don't have to worry about right tackle but they do have to worry about right guard, center, left guard, and left tackle. Sorry, Terron Armstead is good when he is available. The problem is his availability.
Robert Hunt makes the offensive line better but he will be a free agent unless Grier wants to pony up more money. Hunt will make more on the market than Miami will likely offer.
At left guard, there is a void. Robert Jones is a good plug and play lineman but he isn't starting material. Let's look at this in a real way though. Chris Grier will stick with what he has. He will add a veteran backup in free agency and will keep Liam Eichenberg as the starting center.
Despite the Dolphins needing to upgrade their offensive line, Grier will not. As he said at the start of the season, the media is more concerned about the Oline than the team is. That will remain the case in 2024.