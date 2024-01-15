Miami Dolphins biggest areas of need heading into the 2024 season
The 2023 season is over for the Miami Dolphins. Bring on the 2024 off-season.
By Brian Miller
Wide receiver isn't a big concern for Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins but they showed how bad the offense plays when they rely on depth.
Don't expect the Dolphins to spend much at WR this off-season. One-year deals should be the norm. Tyreek Hill is big money and Jaylen Waddle is under his rookie contract. Cedrick Wilson is likely to stick around another season because his contract is much lower than it was in 2023.
Erik Ezukanma will be back after missing the entire 2023 season and the Dolphins will bring back Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft.
If the Dolphins view this unit as one in need of an upgrade, I would look at the middle of the NFL Draft or undrafted rookies to fill any voids. Miami has more needs elsewhere.
I would, however, be surprised to see Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen back this year. Neither made the impact that was expected and River Cracraft was just as productive when called upon.