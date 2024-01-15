Miami Dolphins biggest areas of need heading into the 2024 season
The 2023 season is over for the Miami Dolphins. Bring on the 2024 off-season.
By Brian Miller
Bradley Chubb will likely miss the first half of the 2024 season and the Miami Dolphins need to upgrade the linebacker unit regardless.
Jerome Baker is not happy with the way his 2023 season ended and he shouldn't be but he showed just how valuable he is to the linebacker unit. Without him, the Dolphins struggled and Duke Riley wasn't the answer.
Riley did his best but he simply isn't going to be a starter. Andrew Van Ginkel is a free agent and the Dolphins may not be able to keep him.
Miami's linebackers are not good right now. David Long, Jr. will be back but the Dolphins need to upgrade everywhere else if they can't get AVG back on the team. Calvin Munson, Channing Tindall, Melvin Ingram, and Justin Houston should all be gone. Ingram and Houston were late-season additions after all the injuries.
Heading into the off-season, the only healthy starting caliber linebackers, is David Long.