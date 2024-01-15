Miami Dolphins biggest areas of need heading into the 2024 season
The 2023 season is over for the Miami Dolphins. Bring on the 2024 off-season.
By Brian Miller
With all the money that Chris Grier has sunk into the Miami Dolphins secondary, you would think that unit was set. It is not.
Xavien Howard continues to deal with injuries. He is going to count a lot of money, $23 million, against the cap in 2024. Kader Kohou took a massive step back in 2023 in Vic Fangio's system. Eli Apple was inconsistent all year long. Nik Needham wasn't used nearly enough and will be a free agent. Cam Smith wasn't used at all.
if you read those names and think the Dolphins are set at CB you would be wrong. The Dolphins have to address this position in the off-season which likely means more money being paid to a defender or draft picks being used to find replacements.
If Fangio sticks around in 2024 the Dolphins have to find players who can play in his system because most of these guys are not built for it. The Dolphins have to figure this out. The drafting of Cam Smith was a mistake and appears to be, for now, a bad decision by Grier.
With all the impending in-house free agents, it is a shame that CB is going to be a problem again this year.