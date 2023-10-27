Miami Dolphins biggest offseason changes should come on defense to help Vic Fangio
The Miami Dolphins defense is good but it isn't what we expect from a Vic Fangio defensive system. In fact, you have to wonder what he is holding back.
By Brian Miller
Vic Fangio is a straight shooter and when he was asked during training camp how his defensive was, he said they needed to be a lot better. The personnel that Fangio isn't exactly what he is used to. He needs better linebackers and healthy corners.
Jalen Ramsey fits what Fangio wants but does Xavien Howard? You would think the answer to that would be yes but Howard hasn't looked like the Howard we have known. We are starting to see Bradley Chubb become the player we expected him to be.
It's clear that Fangio loves Andrew Van Ginkel and we would be surprised if he wasn't extended after the season if not before. The real question is how much change can we expect next off-season?
Fans have been critical of Fangio for most of the season. They have given up big plays, and points, and lost to the Bills and Eagles but overall, Fangio has made changes to how he runs his defense because of the players on the field.
Throughout his career, Fangio has never been a "blitz on every down" kind of coordinator. He likes timing and relies more on his defense playing the scheme and executing but he isn't getting that production from his linebackers consistently. He is starting to get that from David Long.
Free agency and the NFL Draft will provide the Dolphins options but I wouldn't be surprised if the focus of the off-season isn't on the defense so Chris Grier can get Fangio players that are more capable of executing his scheme.