Miami Dolphins biggest studs from their week 2 win in New England
The Miami Dolphins finished a two game road trip to start their season and head home with two wins. These three players stood out for their game in week two that led to a Miami win.
By Brian Miller
With week two now behind us, we can still look back at the biggest game of the year (because it was the last game) and give our props to the three studs that stood out.
Raheem Mostert - Mostert rushed for over 120 yards on 18 carries and scored twice. His longest was a 40-plus yard run that left him untouched as he sprinted to the end zone giving Miami a 24-10 lead.
Mostert was electric and when he wasn't sprinting to the endzone, he was picking up the hard yards. The Patriots defensive scheme was designed to force Miami's offense to play different. The Patriots took away the deep threat by riding three-high safeties.
Mike McDaniel responded by showcasing the ability of his team to run the ball and that meant Mostert showing off that he is more than capable of running the football and leading the offensive unit.
Andrew Van Ginkel - Van Ginkel showed that he is more than just an inside linebacker, in fact, he gave Vic Fangio reason to start thinking that his best use is on the outside.
Playing on the edge in place of injured Jaelan Phillips, Van Ginkel recorded one sack but it was the consistent and constant pressure that really put Mac Jones out of rhythm throughout the game.
Van Ginkel is playing on a one year deal but it is time that Chris Grier starts thinking ahead and gets him under a longer term deal. He could have hit free agency but he and his family have made south Florida their home and that is a big reason he returned. Now, it's the Dolphins turn to get him locked up.
Bradley Chubb - Chubb has not been very good since joining the Dolphins after last year's trade but he was good on Sunday night and was impactful. Chubb did a great job of maintaining the edge and was good in run defense. He led the team in tackles for the night.
At the end of the game, he also showed up and helped the defense thwart the Patriots attempt at a comeback. Was he perfect? No but it was the play Miami fans have been waiting to see.
Honorable mentions
River Cracraft - With the Patriots taking away Tyreek Hill, Cracraft made several big plays to extend drives.
Isaiah Wynn and Kendall Lamm - The left side of the Miami Dolphins line is going to be just fine with these two starting and when Lamm takes a seat for Terron Armstead, it will be that much better but Lamm is proving he is capable of playing LT at the NFL level while Wynn is showing the switch to guard is a good one.