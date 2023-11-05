Miami Dolphins can beat the Chiefs but they they have to actually do it plus today's inactives
The Miami Dolphins will play the 6-2 Chiefs today in Germany. Miami enters the game with the same record, but not the same respect.
By Brian Miller
This year's Miami Dolphins roster is loaded with talent and anyone who believes they can't hold their own against great teams doesn't know football. Miami is more than capable of beating the Chiefs but they need to prove it. Being capable isn't good enough.
Continuing disrespect plagues Miami's 2023 season. Combined win/loss records of teams Miami has beaten continue to stay at the forefront of national discussions because the only two games Miami has lost have been against teams with records above .500.
Today, the Dolphins will be as healthy as they have been all year. Terron Armstead is now expected to play after being activated off IR and added to the 53 on Saturday. He is not listed on the Dolphins inactive list and the only thing keeping him off the field are the coaches.
Last week, Connor Williams was available to play and didn't. Could we see a similar situation with Armstead this week? We will know soon enough.
Aside from Robert Hunt who is inactive today the Rogue's Gallery of other inactive players remains pretty much the same. Kelvin Joseph, Skylar Thompson, Robbie Chosen, and Brandon Jones remains in the concussion protocol.
Miami isn't quite at full strength but they are a lot closer than they have been the last four weeks.
Today, the Dolphins should have Williams back at center and Armstead at left tackle. The pressure will be on the guards where Lester Cotton and Robert Jones will start today.
If the Dolphins are going to be taken seriously in 2023, they have to not only be able to beat good teams, they need to beat them. The Dolphins have remaining games against the Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, and Cowboys with two more to go against the Jets as well.
In the NFL nothing is given, not even respect. The Miami Dolphins want that, they need to earn it. Winning today will go a long way to changing that narrative but we all know there will be plenty of excuses as well.