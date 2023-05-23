Miami Dolphins can do more than just watch fellow South Florida franchises succeed...they can win too
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins players are consistently seen supporting both the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat during each team's impressive run in the playoffs and this year, they can continue that South Florida trend.
Mike McDaniel is often seen sitting courtside at Miami Heat home games during the playoffs and today when he met with the media after the first open to the media OTA of the year, he gave a shoutout to both of the franchise.
McDaniel said they are doing what everyone said they can't do, saying "I very much appreciate".
McDaniel is tasked with doing what everyone is saying the Miami Dolphins can't do, make a deep run into the playoffs or even reach the Super Bowl.
Miami hasn't been a favorite to reach the Super Bowl this year but they have been one of the teams that are often discussed as one others should not sleep on. That seemed to change with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers in New York where Miami was the "team to watch" to the team that will likely miss the playoffs.
The Heat are one game away from eliminating the Boston Celtics in a clean four-game sweep. The Panthers also find themselves up 3-0 on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Heat will play at home tonight and the Panthers will play game four on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins are preparing for the start of their own season ahead and training camp which will come later in July. Still, congrats to the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers for a great run that is far from over. Hopefully, the Dolphins can piggyback off their success and in turn, change the narrative for 2023.