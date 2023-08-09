Miami Dolphins carousel of lineman is still a problem as Oline struggles
The Miami Dolphins offensive line should be better but so far, they are about average at best and that might be the offensive hang-up the team doesn't need.
By Brian Miller
Throughout the first week and a half of camp, the defensive line has dominated according to both fans and media in attendance. On Tuesday, the team practiced with the Falcons and while one in the media said it was close to being a push, the Dolphins offensive line got pushed around.
Granted, Terron Armstead was standing on the sidelines but the Dolphins line is still a work in progress and clearly, they need a lot of work.
Austin Jackson has not been very good, or at least not very consistent. Isaiah Wynn has been moved around to multiple positions, and Liam Eichenberg has been quiet...for good or bad.
The biggest problem with the Dolphins offensive line is that it never seems to truly be set. For the last five years, maybe more, the Dolphins have been consistent in only one area. Moving players around throughout training camp in an effort to find the players that fit...and so far, none seem to be fitting.
Consider that Connor Williams is the starting center and he played well last year but he was supposed to be a guard. Terron Armstead is great, when he is healthy. Robert Hunt is the best drafted player Chris Grier has made on the line.
Jackson has one foot out the door and if Eichenberg doesn't turn it around he won't be far behind.
The news out of camp that Miami's Oline continues to struggle is not good news for a team that otherwise is one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Without an adequate line, however, Tua is relying on quick strikes and the running game may be subpar no matter who is running the ball. In other words, the entire offense will be hindered by bad or below average line play.
Is there an answer? Not really. The best option on the market is Dalton Risner but he alone won't fix this. Jackson should be playing better in his 4th year but he isn't. The Dolphins depth in Wynn, Dan Feeney, and Kendall Lamm are all playing better than Jackson or at the very least are practicing more consistent.
Normally, we could discount the opinions of those fans in the stands as they tend to watch the ball more than the trench but there are many in the media saying the same thing.
At some point, there has to be a better option and more of a focus on fixing it by Chris Grier. While he spent big on Armstead, you could argue that the money should have been spent on a player with a better history of staying on the field.
On Friday, we all get a first-hand look at the line play and it should be telling.