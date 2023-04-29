Miami Dolphins Chris Grier isn't worried about Oline or TE like the rest of us
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media after their selection of running back Devon Achane and he had something to say about his choices.
Chris Grier isn't worried about what we think he needs for this team. Grier told reporters that "you are are probably more worried about offensive line and TE than we are".
Fans and media alike see that there is a glaring issue at tight end after the Dolphins let Mike Gesicki hit free agency, traded Hunter Long, and cut Cethan Carter leaving Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and Erik Saubert as the only three TEs on the roster.
Miami watched as the top tight ends in this year's draft start going off the board in round two, early with Sam LaPorta being the 2nd TE taken in the draft and Michael Mayer following two picks later. By the time the Dolphins draft selection came around, the top TEs were gone sans Darnell Washington who has health concerns.
Along the offensive line, Grier was adamant only a month ago that Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg are the plans at RT and LG and on day two of the draft, he stuck to his guns and did not address either position, or any position along the offensive line.
What he did draft was a running back. That has gone against his method of operation. Achane becomes the highest drafted running back since Grier drafted Kenyan Drake in his first year as the team's GM in 2016. Drake was drafted in the 3rd round as well. Since that draft only one RB has been drafted close when Kalen Ballage was taken in round 4 two years later.
Whether or not Grier believes there is a problem is not the point. His TE unit is thin and he will need to add at least one more just for the off-season camps and training camp in August. He will need to add depth to a thin offensive line that watched as many players get hurt and miss time last season, including both tackles and Eichenberg.
Grier may not feel there is a problem, but he is being a GM who won't admit that there is. He did add that they are not done yet and that there is more than just the draft. "It doesn't end with the draft, still guys we're talking to in free agency."