Miami Dolphins Chris Grier should never have had to chase after a RB, especially Jonathan Taylor
The Jonathan Taylor and Miami Dolphins trade ended at 4:00 when Taylor stayed with the Colts and Miami moved on without a deal. Chris Grier should never have been in this position in the first place.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have flirted with Saquon Barkley, De'Andre Swift, Dalvin Cook, and Jonathan Taylor. They lost on every single one of them. The Dolphins will tell you that they are perfectly content and believe in their current running back room.
Yeah. I'm not sure I 100% believe that. If they were content, they may not have tried so hard but what do I know? Well, there is one thing I know and that is Grier has no one to blame but Chris Grier.
I agree that Grier did the right thing today and held his ground without giving up more than he was willing to do. He didn't cave into what Jim Irsay hoped to get and as a result, the Dolphins are no worse than they were yesterday or this morning.
For this, there is no fault, in fact, there should be applause.
Still, you have to point to one main reason the Dolphins are looking to upgrade their RB room while saying they are fine with the way it is. Chris Grier.
Grier has been an NFL GM long enough to know that you can not continue to build a RB room with mid-round and late-round draft picks. At some point, you have to invest draft capital and if you look back at the Chris Grier drafts, you can see his successes vs. early round failures isn't perfect.
Today, we watched Grier try to land a whale but in reality, he could have had that whale three year's ago when he drafted Noah Igbinoghene 11 picks before the Colts took Taylor. `Igbinoghene was traded in a player swap today with Dallas.
Miami apparently was willing to give Taylor the type of contract he wanted but they couldn't up their offer to Dalvin Cook by a million or so? Cook after all made it very clear where he wanted to play. Interestingly enough, both players will be free agents next off season. Will Grier make a run then?
For Dolphins fans, it's a tough way to watch the end of camp and the roster releases come but Grier still not get a RB that he apparently doesn't really need.
While I do indeed believe that Grier was right in holding off the Colts demands, he still needs to do better with his drafts. At some point, he is going to need to invest more than a day three selection.