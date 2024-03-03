Miami Dolphins complete roster breakdown ahead of free agency looks like Swiss cheese
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are about to invest a lot of money in Tua Tagovailoa. Protecting him is paramount to their success.
Offensive line
Robert Hunt turned down a mid-season contract extension to test the free agent market. He will likely do so as the Dolphins have not been rumored to be in negotiations with him.
Terron Armstead is still reportedly deciding on his future. The Dolphins currently have Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson as the only two players who started significant games last season under contract.
Lester Cotton started some games last year but is he ready for a full-time role? He too is under contract as well. Last year's rookie Ryan Hayes rounds out the Dolphins' current line.
Grier will add some depth players on one-year deals to beef up the offense but the line needs a starting center, starting left guard, and potentially a started right guard and a left tackle that can play when Armstead goes down, if he doesn't retire.
