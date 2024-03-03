Miami Dolphins complete roster breakdown ahead of free agency looks like Swiss cheese
By Brian Miller
Anthony Weaver is going to have his hands full when the Miami Dolphins start practicing.
Defensive front
There is no bigger news than that of Christian Wilkins likely heading to free agency unrestricted. The Dolphins have opted to not tag him per reports from ESPN and while that makes sense, re-signing him does not.
The Dolphins have Zach Sieler under contract but Raekwon Davis and Wilkins are both heading to FA. Brandon Pili is under contract and provides some deeper depth but he isn't ready for a larger role yet. Losing both DTs will not be good for the Dolphins in an otherwise weak position in FA this year.
At the edge, the Dolphins have a bigger problem. Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will not be available until later in the season. The Dolphins have not decided on Andrew Van Ginkels' contract, he filled in last year, and the Dolphins have no one else.
Miami has to find edge rushers somehow without overspending and that may not be easy.
Linebackers
Andrew Van Ginkel is heading to free agency but the Dolphins have a week to decide what to do.
Jerome Baker is set to count $14 million against the cap, David Long, Jr. is under contract, and Duke Riley could save the Dolphins money by being released. The Dolphins still have not seen the return from Channing Tindall.
That is the current state of the linebacker group. And that isn't going to be good enough in the AFC East.
NEXT: The secondary isn't much better.