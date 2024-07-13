Miami Dolphins cornerback rankings show potential depth problems
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going through a transition at cornerback, but it should be an easy one provided they stay healthy. As these rankings show, injuries could be a cause for concern, but let's hope that doesn't prove to be the case.
The Dolphins will enter camp with 11 players listed as either cornerbacks or defensive backs. Last season, they kept six to start the year and that included an injured Jalen Ramsey. Here is how we see the corners ranking heading into camp:
No. 11 - Isaiah Johnson - undrafted
No. 10 - Jason Maitre - undrafted
No. 9 - Storm Duck - undrafted
Of the three current undrafted rookies, Storm Duck has the most potential and could climb the depth chart, but it might be one of those cases of climbing just high enough to miss the final roster. He should land on the practice squad if he isn't claimed off waivers.
No. 8 - Ethan Bonner - entering second season
The Dolphins like what they have seen from Ethan Bonner, and he will probably end up on the practice squad. He appeared in two games last season for Miami. He is still developing, but even a great camp won't be enough to make the 53 unless something happens in front of him.
No. 7 - Cam Smith - entering second season
Cam Smith should have no problem making the Dolphins roster this year, provided he picks up the scheme. He spent his entire rookie season in the Vic Fangio doghouse, so he will be an interesting watch during camp. He should rank higher on this list if it were strictly based on roster projections, but we don't fully know what Smith brings to the table after last year.
No. 6 - Elijah Campbell - entering fifth season
Elijah Campbell is interesting because he has four years under his belt and two starts. He has appeared in all but three games the last two seasons and continues to get better. Now in a new system under Anthony Weaver, will he make forward strides or fall back? It is important to note that Campbell may be cross trained as a safety in training camp this year.
No. 5 - Siran Neal - entering seventh season
Siran Neal spent his entire career with the Bills and now jumps ship to a division rival. Neal has only one start in his career, but has appeared in 97 games. He has experience, but looking at his statistics via ProFootballReference.com, the majority of his snap counts come from special teams, and that is where he will likely make the Dolphins roster.
No. 4 - Nik Needham - entering six season
Nik Needham has been a Miami Dolphins corner his entire career, and he lands on the edge of the Dolphins roster again this year. Like Campbell, Needham is expected to see training at safety, which improves his roster viability. Needham has continued to get better each season and has 27 starts in his career. Injuries have been a problem the last two seasons, but he should be on the roster again in 2024.
No. 3 - Kader Kohou - entering his third season
Kader Kohou wasn't the "Darth Kader" Dolphins fans saw in his rookie season; for those who continue with the Star Wars references, Kohou was more "angry" Anakin than Darth, but let's be clear, he should get a lot better under Weaver. Fangio wasn't much of a teacher, and Weaver is. Kohou could have the best season of his career.
No. 2 - Kendall Fuller - entering his ninth season
This is where Miami's problems could start. Kendall Fuller is head and shoulders above the other cornerbacks ranked below him. The margin may not be as wide with Kohou, but the Dolphins will have some defensive issues with depth should he or Ramsey get hurt. Fuller has started every game he has played since 2020, and in that same span, he has 10 interceptions.
No. 1 - Jalen Ramsey - entering his ninth season
The Dolphins are banking on experience with their top two corners, and Ramsey is still considered one of the best in the NFL. He made another Pro Bowl last season despite missing seven games, and it was deserved. Ramsey has been a Pro Bowl corner every year except his rookie season, and there is no reason to believe he can't make it again this season.