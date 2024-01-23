Miami Dolphins could add former Eagles coach Sean Desai to Vic Fangio's staff
The Miami Dolphins don't have any coaching vacancies at the moment. That could change in the next couple of weeks. One name to watch is Sean Desai.
By Brian Miller
During the 2023 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles fired Sean Desai. The problems on that team were not Desai's but it opens the door to join the Miami Dolphins.
Desai has a history with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and that history opens the door to him joining the Dolphins.
From 2015 to 2018, Fangio was the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. During that same time span, Desai was working for the Bears as a quality control coach on defense. Desai would coach safeties for the Bears from 2019 to 2020 but Fangio was going by then.
In 2022, Desai was an assistant with the Seahawks and was hired ahead of the 2023 season to be the DC in Philadelphia.
The path between Desai and Fangio isn't a long one. Just the time in Chicago but there is familiarity and Desai isn't going to be offered another DC job this year. Could he join the Dolphins? While possible, it is also unlikely. Probably less than a 50% chance right now.
Fangio's time with the Eagles last year didn't include Desai so as far as working together as "coaches" that hasn't happened yet. While Fangio may know his work ethic, it will be interesting to see what role Fangio would see Desai as a fit for.
This was a topic discussed on social media but so far there hasn't been any national attention brought to the subject. The fact Desai is currently not with a team keeps the possibility open.
Desai would be an interesting addition to the Dolphins defense. While the 2023 season didn't go as well for the Eagles as they had hoped, there was a lot playing against the "Birds" and some would even say Karma had a hand in the season's outcome.