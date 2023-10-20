Miami Dolphins could be without Connor Williams again this week against the Eagles
Connor Williams is still trying to get healthy but it sounds as though the Miami Dolphins starting center is going to miss yet another game this week.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans should be prepared for another week of Liam Eichenberg starting at center this week as it appears Connor Williams will miss another week of football.
Nursing a groin injury, Williams participated in portions of practice this week but if you try and filter through Mike McDaniel's media comments, it sounds like he is going to sit.
McDaniel answered questions about Williams and was his typical coy self. McDaniel said that while he has been out there, the team has to protect the players from themselves. That alone says the trainers are taking it slow with Williams so he doesn't have a reoccurrence.
Without Williams, the Dolphins will lean again on Liam Eichenberg. Despite fans not liking Eichenberg and finding fault in everything he seems to do, the reality is he hasn't played horribly. Yes, he has made mistakes and he is consistent but let's not confuse inconsistency with horrible play.
At times, Eichenberg has done well, and that has given coaches a reason to believe he can handle the role but then we see the push from big defensive linemen that leaves him off balance and flat-footed and realize that his progress is slow.
While I would love to jump on this wagon of vitriol toward Eichenberg because like most fans, I'm not all that impressed, I also realize that for the last three seasons, I was not at all impressed with Austin Jackson and that narrative has completely changed now.
Will Eichenberg eventually emerge from his cocoon and become a decent offensive lineman in the NFL? That's a question I can't answer but the Dolphins apparently see that in him.
This week, Eichenberg will be tested more than he has at any time this year so it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure. If he can, the Dolphins might just pull off a huge win on the road and improve to 6-1 on the season.