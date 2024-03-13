Miami Dolphins could pull Arik Armstead off their wish list ahead of his release
By Brian Miller
Arik Armstead may be the best defensive tackle left in free agency and the Miami Dolphins may have little chance to land him.
If Armstead, as expected, is released by the 49ers later this afternoon, the Miami Dolphins, who have been a rumored landing spot may not show much interest in him at all.
According to recent reports, several teams are expected to pursue Armstead if he hits the open market when free agency "officially" begins at 4:00 pm. At that time, all of the moves that have happened over the last several days will become official and any player that was scheduled to his free agency, will indeed be free agents, not impending.
In the case of Armstead, he has to wait to be released.
Miami could most definitely use him on their still depleted defensive line but the Dolphins are being frugal with the money they have to spend and if Armstead finds a lot of interest from multiple teams, the Dolphins would have to overspend to get him and that is something they simply can't afford to do this year.
Miami is likely going to piece together their defensive front with a combination of lower-tier free agents, maybe later in the summer when the free agent signings don't count against the compensatory formula, or sign players released from other teams. Miami could also and will likely address the positions in the draft.
For now, it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins make a play for Armstead or if he visits multiple teams. What looked like a potential addition is now looking more like a longshot.