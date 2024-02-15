Miami Dolphins current running back unit ahead of free agency
If there is one unit the Miami Dolphins don't need a lot of work with, it would be running back but they will still need to add to the roster.
By Brian Miller
For most of the Miami Dolphins 2023 season, the running backs were the big highlight of the team's offense. Now, they enter 2024 with minimal need.
Entering 2023, the Dolphins needed to upgrade their running back unit. Overall, the addition of De'Von Achane was the only significant move the team made. It paid off and now it sets up 2024 well. Miami will likely run it back, so to speak, with their current roster.
Raheem Mostert tied for the league lead in touchdowns and was electric most of the season. He and Achane will handle the bulk of work again in 2024. The question Dolphins fans have is whether or not Miami will try to improve their depth. If we look at the current roster, there will be a need for more runners but to what extent is up to McDaniel.
The two biggest question marks are Salvon Ahmed and Jeff Wilson, Jr. Ahmed is an impending free agent and it isn't clear if there will be room on the 53-man roster this year. That might depend on what the Dolphins decide to do with Wilson.
The key here could be Wilson's salary. If he is released the Dolphins would save nearly $3 million and only eat around $250K. Considering the Dolphins need money, Wilson's future isn't guaranteed.
Making all of this more interesting is the play last year by Chris Brooks. Brooks was a lot of fun to watch and gave the Dolphins a power runner that also had speed. Brooks should be considered a lock to make the roster this year and should find himself contributing.
With Moster, Achane, and Alec Ingold currently under contract, Brooks has a real shot at taking the number 3 role in the unit.
If the Dolphins release Wilson and let Ahmed walk, they will have no choice but to add another running back through free agency or the draft. Ideally, the Dolphins would go the FA route and save the draft for other positions that are more of a need.
It is also possible that Miami will bring back Ahmed as well. He knows the system and is a low-cost veteran who runs well when healthy and given the opportunity. The Dolphins would likely get him on a one-year contract just over the league minimum and that makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins.