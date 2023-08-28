Miami Dolphins cut begin to trickle in and they have fans buzzing about what they mean
The Miami Dolphins will make the necessary roster moves to get to the league mandated 53/55 by 4:00 tomorrow afternoon. They are getting an early start.
By Brian Miller
This off-season has been an interesting one and when the final cuts are made this week, the Miami Dolphins will officially be headed towards the start of the season. Already today, moves are being made and in some cases, it's more about what the releases may mean instead of who got cut.
Malik Reed is out. It has been announced that Miami has informed him that he will not make the roster. Reed is the biggest news of the day considering he was a free agent addition to the team this past off-season.
A decent, instinctive run-stopper, Reed simply didn't do enough to impress Vic Fangio. The Dolphins also brought in David Long, Jr. who has looked physical.
In addition to Reed, the Dolphins released fan favorite Aubrey Miller who Miami is hoping will clear waivers, or at least fans are. Releasing Miller early is smart if Miami wants him back on the roster as many teams will not be looking heavily at making waiver claims until after Tuesday's deadline.
With both Reed and Miller gone, the chances are much better for Cameron Goode and Channing Tindall who both have had mixed camps. It also could mean Duke Riley will make the roster again as well which he should.
Along the defensive front, Fangio is not playing games. While the Dolphins locked up Zach Sieler with a weekend contract extension, Miami has opted to not stick it out with Josiah Bronson who has looked good through camp. This has been a point of emphasis from fans who now think it bodes well for Brandon Pili who many fans want to see make the roster. The Dolphins also released DT Jaylen Twyman and DT Jamal Woods as well.
Could both Pili and Da'Shawn Hand make the roster?
Given the Dolphins depth at DT, the chances of Pili making the team improved slightly.
Miami has also made several other releases.
- WR Chris Coleman
- QB - Justin Blackman
- OT - Geron Christian
- LB - A.J. Johnson's time with the Dolphins was very short. The player who previously played under Fangio in Denver has also been let go.
- DE - Randy Charlton
- Safety - Keidron Smith
- DE - Mitchell Agude
- WR - Keke Coutee who returned kicks on Saturday against the Jaguars
- DE - Garrett Nelson
- OT - James Tunstall
The Dolphins still have the hardest work ahead of them as they continue to pare down the roster.