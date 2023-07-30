Miami Dolphins decision to sign Eli Apple was a need but will he make the roster?
The Miami Dolphins have two injured CBs, Jalen Ramsey and Keion Crossen so they needed some depth for camp. Enter Eli Apple.
By Brian Miller
Eli Apple is now a member of the Miami Dolphins. Some fans like the move and see little downside to the addition while others, not so much. Regardless, the Vic Fangio led defense has a new player.
Apple was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and immediately made headlines when his mother began talking with the media and it was not taken well. Apple himself has a history of trash talking that he frankly, has never come close to living up to.
His spats also include a trist with Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. The two have thrown barbs across social media more than once. When it was announced that the Dolphins were adding Apple, Hill tweeted (or is "X'd?) "Monday's practice should be fun."
Apple had a lot of upside potential coming into the NFL but the Giants clearly ovedrafted him and his record in the NFL shows exactly that. After being a 1st round pick, Apple spent only two full seasons with the Giants and was suspended in 2017. In the 2018 season, the Giants had enough and traded him to the Saints.
In New Orleans, Apple started all 10 games he was there for but the Saints didn't see much of a future either. He was not re-signed after the following season which took him to Carolina as a FA. He was released after one year and has spent the last two seasons with the Bengals.
Can he turn his career around in Miami? I wouldn't bet on it if we are being honest. On the surface, this move seems more like a cheap option. The contract details are not known but the deal is only for one year and likely comes with minimal guarantees.
It would be interesting to know what the Dolphins saw in Apple that they didn't see in the other CBs they took a look at. Perhaps he was the cheapest option.
Will Apple make the roster? With the injury to Keion Crossen which is still not completely known, the injury to Ramsey which will keep him off the field until December at the earliest, and a rookie, Cam Smith learning the system, Apple has a good chance to start for the Dolphins and get picked on quite a bit opposite Xavien Howard. The only other option right now (get better Nik Needham) is Noah Igbinoghene.
In his career, Apple has 10 starts in the post-season and five interceptions but his attitude has been a problem for three of the four teams he has played for. Personally, I will go on record as not being a huge fan of this move but internally hope that I am 100% wrong and that Apple fits in and plays well with the Vic Fangio defense.