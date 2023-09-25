Miami Dolphins defense showed up as well against the Broncos Sunday
The Miami Dolphins offense set records on Sunday against Denver, but the defense is making significant strides.
The Miami Dolphins put up 70 points against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and had a record-setting day on offense. They were on the verge of setting several records and they got most of the press and it's well deserved, but let's talk about how stellar the Dolphins defense was on Sunday.
1. 20 Points Allowed
The Miami Dolphins allowed 20 points Sunday and that is something that needs to be talked about. The Defense only allowed 13 points with a punt return for a touchdown occurring on special teams.
The fact that the Dolphins put up 70 points and allowed 20 on the day is a ridiculous stat line. At halftime, the defense had allowed 13 points, and other than the punt return didn't allow another point the rest of the way. That by itself is worth celebrating.
If the Dolphins defense can hold a team to 20 total points while dominating on offense there is no telling where the season can go. This was a dominant effort on both sides of the ball.
2. 69 Rushing Yards!
The Dolphins' run defense was abysmal in week one and decent in week two but Sunday was a whole different story. After allowing multiple 100-yard rushers in week one they allowed 69 yards rushing by the entire Broncos team.
The Dolphins defense shut down the Broncos running game completely. Watching the game there was very little running room for Denver the entire game. There were a couple of runs where the running back broke through to the second level but the linebackers and safeties did their job and ensured that there weren't any big-time runs in the game.
3. Turnovers
The Miami Dolphins forced three turnovers on Sunday and have now forced multiple turnovers in consecutive games. They forced two fumbles and intercepted Wilson once on Sunday.
Ogbah's interception was an incredible play on his part not only from the standpoint of awareness but the athleticism that he showed in bringing it in. I have been concerned he may not have an impact this year but he showed up with a big play on Sunday and had the only sack of Wilson on the day.
Jevon Holland had a huge game on Sunday. He forced two fumbles on Cortland Sutton and they were big-time plays by a big-time player. He was juked out on one reception by Sutton and was able to pivot and make a play to force the fumble. These were pivotal plays by this defense in order to control the momentum.
4. D-Line shows strength
The Defensive line showed strength not only in the run game but also in keeping Russell Wilson off platform. Wilson never seemed to be able to find his groove between the turnovers and the relentless pressure he faced.
Wilson had Dolphins defenders around him all game long and the defensive tackles did a great job of keeping their hands up in Wilson's face keeping him from seeing his reads. While there was only one sack on the day the relentless pressure was a promising sign. Wilson is a shifty QB and against most quarterbacks that sack number would have been higher.
The Broncos had two touchdowns that were called back via penalty but overall they had a strong showing. Anytime you win by 50 points both sides of the ball had a great game and showed out. As long as the defense continues to apply pressure, slow down the running game, and have some well-timed turnovers the future of this season is off the charts and I for one am excited about that.