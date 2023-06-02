Miami Dolphins Devon Achane Season Outlook
Devon Achane was third round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. He was brought in by the Miami Dolphins with the expectation of contributing immediately and eventually being the number one running back.
Last season Achane was part of the Texas A&M Aggies where he played 10 games last year. He was a big part of the offense as he went on to put up the best numbers of his career. He set career highs in rushing yards, receptions, total touchdowns, and total scrimmage yards. His whole college career was impressive. The one thing on his film that pops is one of the main identities of this Dolphins offense, the man can fly.
Achane would be a free cut for the Dolphins if he was to be released. His cap hit is zero and there would be no dead money. Chances are he will not be released, but he is cheap right now. He is only due 750K at the end of this year. His contract ends at the end of 2026. After that, his play will dictate what the Dolphins want to do with him.
Expectations for Achane and this Dolphins offense are high entering 2023. This is the running back Dolphin fans have been screaming for. The Dolphins had a solid backfield last year, but Achane brings some wiggle and big play ability to the room. He is a track star running a 4.32 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine. The explosiveness leaps off the screen when you watch his Texas A&M tape. Achane will be expected to be a big play threat at a minimum in 2023. It will be interesting to see how they use him in the passing game, and if his carries increase throughout the season.
It will be difficult for him to accumulate a high volume of carries with two experienced running backs who have played in Mike McDaniel’s system in both San Fransisco and Miami. Achane should be a good option on third down with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and make plays in space.
If McDaniel can get him the ball in space, he could have a big year.
McDaniel is one of the best at getting his best players the ball in space. I do not see why he would not be able to do the same thing with Achane. I expect Achane to have a big year both running and receiving the ball. He could emerge as one of the best running backs in this 2023 class.