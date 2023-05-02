Miami Dolphins do the right and obvious choice to decline 5th year options on Jackson and Igbinoghene
The Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft wasn't great and now, it appears the Dolphins realize that as well. They have opted to not exercise two more 5th-year options.
While Miami gave Tua Tagovailoa the 5th year option, guaranteeing him $24 million in 2024, they don't feel the need to do the same to Noah Igbinoghene or Austin Jackson.
So far, Chris Grier has been adamant that Austin Jackson will rebound from an injury plagued season in 2022. Maybe he does. If so, the Dolphins can simply sign him to a new contract or apply the franchise tag. In both cases, Dolphins fans would be thrilled if Jackson took a giant step forward in 2023 to warrant that consideration.
As for Igbinoghene, he never took the strides that would be needed to adjust to being a CB in the NFL. He played both CB and WR in college after converting to the secondary. There was a lot of potential and athleticism but it hasn't translated.
The fact Miami had three first-round picks in 2020 and only one looks to be a potential franchise player should be concerning but as Dolphins fans know, Miami has struggled with finding top talent in the draft consistently.
The news isn't surprising as no one honestly believed that the Dolphins would use the 5th year option on either player.
So far, only a handful of players have had their options picked up. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and of course, Tua Tagovailoa.
Igbinoghene and Jackson are not the only ones who have not. The Jets have declined the option on Mechi Becton. The Commanders declined the option on 2nd overall draft pick Chase Young. Cesar Ruiz had his declined as did 8th overall pick Isaiah Simmons by Arizona.