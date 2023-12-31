Miami Dolphins down three starters despite getting Jevon Holland back
Jevon Holland will make his return against the Ravens but the Miami Dolphins are going to miss several starters.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be down three starters today when they face the Baltimore Ravens in a crucial game for what could be the top spot in the AFC.
The AFC East is in reach for the Miami Dolphins today. A victory locks it up but Miami will do so without key members of their offense.
Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, and Robert Hunt will sit out today. All three are on the inactive list. Skylar Thompson, Tyler Kroft, and Emmanuel Ogbah round out Miami's list of players that will not play.
Noticeably absent on this list is Jevon Holland who has missed several games due to bilateral knee sprains. Despite his return, there is no guarantee that he will start. When Connor Williams returned from his knee injury, he sat his first game back despite being dressed.
Miami needs their top safety against the Ravens' number two-ranked offense. The loss of Ogbah isn't surprising and the Dolphins elevated Melvin Ingram on Friday to the active roster knowing Ogbah wouldn't play.
With Mostert out, the Dolphins will turn to Jeff Wilson and De'Von Achane with a likely mix of Chris Brooks who is active for today's game.
The Dolphins have to find a way to slow down the Ravens' rushing attack and force Lamar Jackson into mistakes. He doesn't have a top WR unit but he can run the ball better than most running backs and uses TE Isaiah Likely as an outlet receiver and he is very good.
For Baltimore, the Ravens will be without starting safety Kyle Hamilton who was hurt last week. They will also be down two corners. Starting CB Brandon Stephens will miss today's game as will backup Damarion Williams. Starting guard Kevin Zeitler will also miss today's game.