Miami Dolphins draft grade after drafting Cam Smith and Devon Achane
The Miami Dolphins used their second and third round selections on Cam Smith, a cornerback out of South Carolina and running back Devon Achane out of Texas A&M.
Smith was an interesting pick that people were not expecting. I know this secondary has a lot of talent, especially at corner between Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard, but it is not a bad pick by any means.
Last year, when injuries piled up in the secondary the lack of depth was painfully obvious. A large part of this lack of depth comes from the fact that Noah Igninoghene has not lived up to what you would expect from a first-round pick. Smith is the perfect player to add depth.
Let us start with the things you cannot teach. Smith has excellent size. He stands at 6'1 and weighs in at 180 pounds. He is a bigger corner, which should help him matchup against bigger wide receivers. Bigger corners can surrender their athleticism for their size, but not Smith.
He ran a 4.4 4 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine, logged a vertical at 38 inches, and broad jumped 11 feet and two inches. That puts him in the 99th percentile for the broad jump. The speed, explosiveness, and size allow him to play multiple positions. That is the most enticing thing about him.
Having a defensive back who can lineup all over the field is a great weapon for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. It also adds more depth. Having a player who can play cornerback, nickelback, and safety is nice. Injuries are going to happen throughout the season. Having a player with the versatility to play multiple positions is a huge plus.
I know that people expected the Dolphins to select a linebacker, tight end or an offensive lineman, but this pick makes a lot of sense.
The third round pick made me want to throw my television out of the window.
Achane is an excellent running back out of Texas A&M, but the Dolphins currently have four capable running backs on the roster.
Meanwhile, Darnell Washington and Trent Simpson are both on the board.
Darnell Washington provides an elite blocking tight end presence, which is a greater need for the Dolphins than a running back. Trenton Simpson is one of the, if not the best, inside linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This feels like a wasted pick. Running backs grow on trees. The Dolphins could have waited until day three of the draft to take a running back.
The one thing that Achane provides that the other four running backs do not is the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He projects as a good third down running back, but neither me nor anyone else wants Tua Tagovailoa throwing the ball to Achane out of the backfield.
Why throw the ball to Achane when you have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. were more than enough to take most of the carries this year.
I would have liked to have seen the Dolphins address a legit need with that pick, but this offense has added to its identity.
"Speed. Faster than fast, quicker than quick. I am Lightning," said by the great Lightning McQueen. That is what this offense is. It is insanely fast.
We all know about the speed Hill, Waddle, and Mostert posses. Achane is just as fast. He ran a 4.32 at the NFL Combine this year. Speed is everywhere.
Achane will be used in this offense. He has the same ability as Hill and Waddle to score on in a blink. A screen designed to pick up eight yards goes for 80 because of his speed.
He is a fun player who will be put to good use in the Dolphins' offense, but the running back position was not a need.
Cam Smith out of South Carolina was a great pick. It added depth to the secondary, which was something that needed to be done. Devon Achane was a fun pick. The pick solidified the identity of the offense.
Both players selected will bring value to the Dolphins immediately. Would I have liked to have seen them draft a tight end or a linebacker? Yes, but that does not mean this was a bad draft night.
The Dolphins earned a grade of a B. They have picks remaining to grab the needed linebacker, or to pick up a tight end. The important thing to do with draft picks in rounds one through three is to draft players who you know can come in and contribute. The Dolphins ultimately did that.