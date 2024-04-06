Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins spent decades using 2nd round draft picks on some of the worst players in team history. Whether it was through the draft or via trade, Miami had been a disaster.
Since 2010, Miami has changed that narrative, somewhat. While they still have their share of misses, they have hit on more than a few players. For every trade that brought the Daunte Culpeppers of the league to Miami, we can't forget the trade of a 2nd round pick for this one QB.
Josh Rosen is technically a Miami Dolphins 2nd round selection. Miami sent a 2nd round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the former 1st round pick. He failed miserably in Miami and that led him to sit on the bench in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick. Miami would have likely won the first pick in the 2020 draft, Joe Burrow. We will see how that works out in the end.
Now let's look at the picks Miami actually made.