Phin Phanatic
Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010

By Brian Miller

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
1. Jonathan Martin - 2012

Sep 9, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin (71) during the game against
Sep 9, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin (71) during the game against

Jonathan Martin wasn't a failure on the field. In fact, as a lineman, he was pretty good. The off-field issues, locker room implosion, and the league investigation ruined his career.

2. Daniel Thomas - 2011

Nov 23, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas (30) runs the ball during
Nov 23, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas (30) runs the ball during

When Daniel Thomas was drafted, my phone blew up from all my K. State friends telling me Miami hit a home run. Upon review, it was a foul ball. Thomas played 4 seasons in the NFL, all with Miami, and compiled only 1,480 yards on the ground. He simply wasn't consistent and couldn't earn the starting job. In fact, Thomas only started one game in the 52 games he played.

