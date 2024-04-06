Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010
By Brian Miller
1. Jonathan Martin - 2012
Jonathan Martin wasn't a failure on the field. In fact, as a lineman, he was pretty good. The off-field issues, locker room implosion, and the league investigation ruined his career.
2. Daniel Thomas - 2011
When Daniel Thomas was drafted, my phone blew up from all my K. State friends telling me Miami hit a home run. Upon review, it was a foul ball. Thomas played 4 seasons in the NFL, all with Miami, and compiled only 1,480 yards on the ground. He simply wasn't consistent and couldn't earn the starting job. In fact, Thomas only started one game in the 52 games he played.