Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010
By Brian Miller
3. Jamar Taylor - 2013
Jamar Taylor was just plain bad with the Dolphins. He spent three seasons in Miami before being traded to the Cleveland Browns. His Miami career included just 9 starts in an injury-plagued career. He played in only 33 games for the Dolphins and contributed no interceptions. Then something clicked. He started nearly every game for the Browns and turned a horrible start into a respectable career that took him to Arizona, Denver, Atlanta, Seattle, and finally San Francisco in 2020, his final season.
4. Cam Smith - 2023
Cam Smith will come in low for obvious reasons. His first year in the NFL was spent on special teams because he and Vic Fangio couldn't get along. We should see him climb this ladder over the next couple of years...hopefully.