Phin Phanatic
FanSided

Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010

By Brian Miller

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets / Mike Stobe/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 8
Next

3. Jamar Taylor - 2013

Nov 29, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) avoids a tackle
Nov 29, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) avoids a tackle / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Jamar Taylor was just plain bad with the Dolphins. He spent three seasons in Miami before being traded to the Cleveland Browns. His Miami career included just 9 starts in an injury-plagued career. He played in only 33 games for the Dolphins and contributed no interceptions. Then something clicked. He started nearly every game for the Browns and turned a horrible start into a respectable career that took him to Arizona, Denver, Atlanta, Seattle, and finally San Francisco in 2020, his final season.

4. Cam Smith - 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Elijah Cooks (84) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Elijah Cooks (84) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA

Cam Smith will come in low for obvious reasons. His first year in the NFL was spent on special teams because he and Vic Fangio couldn't get along. We should see him climb this ladder over the next couple of years...hopefully.

Home/Dolphins News