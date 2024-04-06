Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010
By Brian Miller
5. Raekwon McMillan - 2017
McMillan wasn't a horrible linebacker, he simply wasn't an impact LB and the Dolphins needed an impact player at the position. He spent two seasons with the Dolphins after being drafted and was traded to the Raiders for a 4th round pick. His one year with the Raiders led to a single season with the Patriots in 2022. He hasn't played since that season.
6. Jordan Phillips - 2015
Phillips' career has been an interesting one. With Miami, he started 26 of 48 games and at one point was waived and re-signed. In his 4th season, the Dolphins cut him in October and he was claimed by the Bills. He played 2 seasons but didn't start a single game. As a FA in 2019, he re-signed a one-year deal and started 9 games. He then went to Arizona for two seasons before rejoining the Bills in 2022. Often outspoken, Phillips' bark was far worse than his bite. He is currently a free agent.