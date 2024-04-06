Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010
By Brian Miller
5 of 8
7. Koa Misi - 2010
Koa Misi was never a star for the Dolphins but he was a starter. He played 7 seasons in Miami and started nearly every game he was healthy for. Injuries plagued him throughout his career and in 2016, Misi played only three games in his final season. He was signed for another year, 2017, but did not play a single snap due to injury.
8. Raekwon Davis - 2020
Davis is far more famous in the land of Dolphins fans for being the player who prompted then-head coach Brian Flores to get excited when his name was called. After four average seasons with Miami, Davis was allowed to hit free agency. He did not rejoin Flores in Minnesota. Davis started 48 games for the Dolphins but was more of a depth piece behind Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins.