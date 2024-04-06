Phin Phanatic
Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010

By Brian Miller

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets / Mike Stobe/GettyImages
7. Koa Misi - 2010

Oct 4, 2015; London, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi (55) tries to get past New
Oct 4, 2015; London, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi (55) tries to get past New / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Koa Misi was never a star for the Dolphins but he was a starter. He played 7 seasons in Miami and started nearly every game he was healthy for. Injuries plagued him throughout his career and in 2016, Misi played only three games in his final season. He was signed for another year, 2017, but did not play a single snap due to injury.

8. Raekwon Davis - 2020

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) and Miami
Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) and Miami / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is far more famous in the land of Dolphins fans for being the player who prompted then-head coach Brian Flores to get excited when his name was called. After four average seasons with Miami, Davis was allowed to hit free agency. He did not rejoin Flores in Minnesota. Davis started 48 games for the Dolphins but was more of a depth piece behind Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins.

