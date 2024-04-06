Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010
By Brian Miller
11. Jarvis Landry - 2014
It would be an interesting change of history to see what Landry's career would have looked like had he stayed with Miami. The arrogance of Adam Gase sent Landry out of Miami and he remains one of the few players that Dolphins fans would still love to have back on the roster. Perhaps if Odell Beckham, Jr. lands with Miami, Landry may follow to add more depth to the roster. Clearly, Landry was a fan favorite from day one and is one of the best 2nd round picks in the last 30 years.
12. Robert Hunt - 2020
Robert Hunt could have signed an extension to stay with the Dolphins in 2023 but opted to bet on himself and the free-agent market. It paid off in spades as he signed a deal worth up to $100 million. Over the last four seasons, no one has been more consistent on the Dolphins offensive line. He is a team-oriented player with a great attitude and one that Miami Dolphins fans will surely miss.