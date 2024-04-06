Phin Phanatic
FanSided

Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010

By Brian Miller

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets / Mike Stobe/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 8
Next

11. Jarvis Landry - 2014

Dec 24, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs against
Dec 24, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs against / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It would be an interesting change of history to see what Landry's career would have looked like had he stayed with Miami. The arrogance of Adam Gase sent Landry out of Miami and he remains one of the few players that Dolphins fans would still love to have back on the roster. Perhaps if Odell Beckham, Jr. lands with Miami, Landry may follow to add more depth to the roster. Clearly, Landry was a fan favorite from day one and is one of the best 2nd round picks in the last 30 years.

12. Robert Hunt - 2020

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) is seen while leaving the field after the end of
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) is seen while leaving the field after the end of / ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY

Robert Hunt could have signed an extension to stay with the Dolphins in 2023 but opted to bet on himself and the free-agent market. It paid off in spades as he signed a deal worth up to $100 million. Over the last four seasons, no one has been more consistent on the Dolphins offensive line. He is a team-oriented player with a great attitude and one that Miami Dolphins fans will surely miss.

Home/Dolphins News