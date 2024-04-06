Miami Dolphins draft: The best and worst 2nd round draft picks since 2010
By Brian Miller
13. Jevon Holland - 2021
Holland is bordering on the line of crossing into elite status. He isn't there yet but this year could be the breakout season Miami fans have been waiting for. Last year, he was ranked as one of the top five safeties in the league. The Dolphins would be smart to get him signed now if they intend to keep him long-term. His value will only rise after this season provided he stays healthy.
14. Xavien Howard - 2016
There shouldn't be much debate about this one. Despite the issues with his contract, regressing play over the last couple of seasons, and injuries, there is no question that when Howard was healthy and at his best, he was one of the best in the entire league. The Dolphins getting Howard in the 2nd round was a steal. Currently a free agent, Howard may have burned the bridge of return to Miami but as long as he remains unsigned, the door could remain open.