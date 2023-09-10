Miami Dolphins drive the field, clean up their mess, and take control tying the game at 7
The Miami Dolphins response to the turnover? Drive down the field and score a touchdown.
By Brian Miller
The first score of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season is not a WR but goes to fiesty Raheem Mostert. Mostert becomes the first player to score a touchdown for the Dolphins in 2023.
The two yard run came on another long drive engineered by the Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The worst play on the drive was a big run by Erik Ezukanma on 3rd and 3 that was brought back on a Connor Williams hold.
Aside from Williams, the Dolphins offensive line has looked good through the first quarter of the game. Now it is up to the Dolphins defense to stop the Herbert led Chargers offense.
The game will enter the 2nd quarter after a super quick first with both teams putting points on the board. The Dolphins defense is playing o.k. but there is a lot of room for improvement and naturally, the Chargers are picking on the Dolphins secondary where injuries have been a problem.
The first quarter has come to an end with the Dolphins putting up the following statistics.
- Tagovailoa - 4/6 for 86 yards
- Mostert - 4 rushes 31 yards and a touchdown
- Ezukanma - 2 runs 17 yards
- Waddle - 1 reception 35 yards
- Hill - 1 reception 16 yards
- Cracraft - 1 reception 24 yards
Miami's defense started the 2nd half forcing the Chargers to punt.