Miami Dolphins drop opening preseason game but some players stood out with their play for the right reasons
The Miami Dolphins are 0-1 on the preseason after dropping their 2023 opener to the Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. There were quite a few bright spots though.
By Brian Miller
For most of Friday's pre-season opener, the Miami Dolphins shot themselves in the foot. In the 4th quarter down by only three points, the Dolphins shot themselves in the foot.
Miami entered the 4th quarter down by 6 and cut it to 3 on a 50-yard FG from Jason Sanders but they would give up a long punt return for a touchdown and then a pick-6 from Skylar Thompson and another fumble on a strip sack that would put the game away for good.
Prior to that, the Dolphins were not playing horrible but they couldn't put full drives together while the defense kept the Falcons in check aside from one drive early in the game.
Overall, there were some good signs and some players stood out.
Erik Ezukanma - Miami may have something here after all. He has some more growing to do but he was able to create space and make plays as well as yards after the catch. It would be great to see him do this against first-team units but it was a positive sign that he is gettig involved.
Chris Brooks - With Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson out, the Dolphins gave a big dose of work to Myles Gaskin, De'Von Achane, and Chris Brooks. Brooks ran hard and with conviction and showed off a bruising physicality. Will it be enough to make the roster should it continue? Maybe, but it could land him a spot on the practice squad. Brooks did well for himself.
De'Von Achane - Achane showed off his quickness and his pass-catching ability. Miami fans shouldn't be worried too much about Achane and it looks like he will have a big role in the offense. Did he show enough to stop the Dalvin Cook talk? No, but there are similarities in their style of play.
River Cracraft - Cracraft continues to be consistent in his route running and what he does after it. He didn't get a lot of work on offense but he made the most of it when he was given the chance.