Miami Dolphins DT power rankings: We know who sits at the top
The Dolphins are about to start camp and the shakedown of roster spots will begin.
By Brian Miller
2 of 3
No. 7 Brandon Pili - entering his second season
- Pili will likely find a path to the practice squad again this year. His lone NFL season was with the Dolphins, where he spent most of his time on the PS. He played in four games last year recording two tackles.
No. 6 Da'Shawn Hand - entering his seventh season
- Despite playing last season with Miami, Hand has started only 11 games of 47 in his six previous seasons. He has played with the Lions and Titans in addition to Miami. Working in his favor is the fact he was here last season and has 71 combined tackles on his resume, including four sacks.
No. 5 Neville Gallimore - entering his fifth season
Neville Gallimore is just on the outside looking in and it may not be by much. He has four sacks in his career and 90 combined tackles. He has 14 starts in 52 games, all with the Cowboys. The Cowboys defensive front has been one of the better units in the NFL in recent campaigns.