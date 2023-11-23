Miami Dolphins elevating RB to 53 likely means De'Von Achane is out Friday
The Miami Dolphins appear to be sitting De'Von Achane against the Jets on Friday and that is probably a smart thing.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins announced today that running back Darrynton Evans will be moving up to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The move isn't likely good news for De'Von Achane.
Achane re-tweaked his knee last Sunday against the Raiders and the Dolphins will probably sit him out this week. The Dolphins should consider sitting him out the next few weeks and let his knee completely heal up before the final stretch.
Miami should have Raheem Mostert for Friday but he has been dealing with an ankle issue. Salvon Ahmed and Jeff Wilson, Jr. are the only 100% healthy runners on the roster at this time.
Evans joined the Dolphins on Tuesday after spending the first part of his 2023 season with the Bears. He has been in the league since 2020. His first two seasons were played with the Titans, his last two with the Bears.
In his career, Evans has rushed for 230 yards on 60 attempts with 1 touchdown. He also has 12 receptions for 120 yards and a score.
Miami may have to lean on Wilson this week if Mostert has any issues with the ankle. Last week he was a healthy scratch and remained inactive paving the way for Salvon Ahmed to get more work. Miami lost Achane early in the game.
In the 5 games Evans played this year with the Bears, he rushed 30 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. He was waived by the Bears on November 16th and was signed to the Dolphins PS on the 22nd.
If Evans does see time on the field Friday, it will likely be straight forward running given his lack of experience with the Dolphins playbook.