Miami Dolphins expecting all of their players on Tuesday for camp start, including Connor Williams
According to Connor Williams' agent, he will not be holding out for a new contract extension and will report to the start of Miami Dolphins training camp.
By Brian Miller
Connor Williams will report to training camp on Tuesday per his agent Drew Rosenhaus after skipping off-season mandatory work in silent protest over his contract situation. He will join two others, Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins who also will be at the facility to start camp despite not having extensions beyond this season.
Williams started all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 at center and was one of the better and more consistent linemen for the Dolphins last season.
Players will report to camp on Tuesday with the first practices coming later this week as the team begins preparation for the 2023 season. For Miami, they will have all of their players to start the camp sessions.
IN OTHER MIAMI DOLPHINS RELATED NEWS
The Buffalo Bill have lost running back Nyheim Hines for the season after he suffered a significant knee injury while not at the Bills practice field. In other words, he got hurt outside of practices. With Hines out for the year, many are wondering if Dalvin Cook becomes a target of the Bills.
Cook remains a free agent and some believe he will be making his decision soon with camps starting around the league. Others believe that he will remain unsigned to see if injuries may open an opportunity for him.
Earlier this week, running backs around the league held a ZOOM call to discuss the current salary situations in the NFL. RBs are no longer being paid at a high premium which has led to players like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs to refuse signing their Franchise Tags after long term contract negotiations broke down.
For Cook, the Dolphins apparently have a contract offer on the table but Cook as not agreed to it and the Dolphins have not, apparently, made a larger offer to him.
Will the news of Hines' injury make Cook stay away from teams until he gets a deal he wants or will he take a deal soon with camps opening? That is a question that many fans are hoping to see answered soon.