Miami Dolphins explode in first half, firing on all cylinders as they put up 35
The Miami Dolphins have reached half time in their home opener against the Broncos and have given the fans a lot to scream about.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are up 35-13 in what is currently a route of the Broncos at home. Miami jumped out an early lead with a long TD pass to Tyreek Hill, who has more than 100 yards receiving in the half.
Miami has been incredible on the ground with both De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert getting into the endzone. Tua has two TD passes and the Dolphins defense have a fumble recovery.
The only blemish on the Dolphins offense so far was a 3rd and 1 from their own 30. Miami failed to gain the yard and went for it on 4th down. Stopped, the Broncos were in good field position but the Dolphins defense kept them out of the endzone and forced the Broncos to punt after a penalty moved them back out of field goal range.
Miami has scored on every other possession of the game.
Tua Tagovailoa finished the half a perfect 16 for 16. The team record for consecutive completions is held by Ryan Tannehill who has 18 consecutive.
For now, everything his going the Dolphins way but the Broncos are a team that can move the ball and they will get the ball to start the second half. Miami can't let up and continue pressing but they will likely take a much more run focused appraoch in the 2nd half.
Miami's running backs have combined for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Achane has 74 yards on 10 carries and Mostert has 7 carries for 64 yards and 2 of the 3 scores.
The rookie runner has been explosive and physical in his most work of the season.