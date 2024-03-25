Miami Dolphins FA was decent but these 5 contracts are steals
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins hit the league new year, the talk was more about who they needed to release and what they would do with their top 3 impending FAs. Now it's about talent and low contracts.
Miami couldn't afford to do a cannonball into the free agent pool so they had to walk in from the steps and get acclimated to the water. Chris Grier didn't hit FA out of the park and there is debate on whether or not the team is better than it was last year. Time will tell but he did make some good moves that can't be discounted...even if the contracts seem to be.
Siran Neal - $1.9 million
Neal was a standout special teams player for the Bills. His signing didn't sit well with Bills fans...yay! While Neal isn't going to make an impact as a defensive back, that isn't what he was signed for. Neal will provide positive leadership on special teams and hopefully, he can lift the rest of the team.
Special teams are not well-coached as Dolphins fans will tell you, Neal could help with his physical play to elevate the team.