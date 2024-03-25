Miami Dolphins FA was decent but these 5 contracts are steals
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins needed defensive tackle help but it took several signings to attempt to replace Christian Wilkins.
Neville Gallimore - $1.79 million
Gallimore and Benito Jones may be the best options on the defensive line and it seems like the Dolphins are going to go all in on DT in the draft, maybe as early as round one.
Gallimore has spent four seasons with the Cowboys and will not try and make a bigger impact on the Dolphins. He doesn't have to start but he does need to provide quality depth. He isn't replacing Wilkins as much as he will Raekwon Davis.
Gallimore can play tough. He has started only 14 games in his four years but has played in nearly all of them missing 11 games in 2021. He is still developing and at $1.7 million the Dolphins are not out much if he can't win a job on the 53. His contract is fully guaranteed for the season but it is still a good deal for the Dolphins.